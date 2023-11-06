LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A restaurant in Lauderhill was boarded up following a dangerous drive.

According to Lauderhill Police, a driver slamming his black Toyota sedan into a restaurant on West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 77th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

The front of the business was damaged, and tables and chairs inside were left mangled.

No one inside the restaurant was hurt, but police said the driver suffered minor injuries.

He was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

