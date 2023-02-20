HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver lost control after coming under fire.

Hollywood Police responded to reports of shots fired near Washington Street and South Dixie, Monday morning.

Once police were at the scene, a victim was not found.

A short time afterwards, police received a call from Kosher Motors of a crash at 2400 Pembroke Road.

A man driving a Honda accord went into the car dealers’ garage, honking sporadically for help.

“We think it’s a customer, you know, just joking around,” said Alex, the shops’s foreman. “He came through, he’s wounded, laying down on the car all blooded. I mean, I was thinking he’s dead. I called police, police came and he’s still alive. I cannot think it’s a lucky Monday, Presidents’ Day.”

The victim was found conscious with a gunshot wound, and they were transported to an area hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

Due to a police investigation, the westbound lanes of Pembroke Road at 24th Ave have been closed.

