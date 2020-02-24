Driver hospitalized after truck veers off I-95 ramp, hits pole in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after, officials said, they veered off an exit ramp on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach and slammed into a light pole.

Florida Highway Patrol units have responded to the scene of the crash along West Oakland Park Boulevard near the exit ramp to I-95, just before 6 p.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured the white pickup with significant damage to the top and front of the vehicle.

According to investigators, the driver of the truck had taken the exit ramp when they somehow veered off and rolled down the embankment and took out the pole.

Paramedics have taken the victim to Broward Health Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

No other vehicles were involved, and no one else was injured.

Officials have shut down one eastbound lane of Oakland Park Boulevard as they continue to investigate.

Power does not seem to be affected in the area, but officials said a Florida Power and Light crew has been called to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.