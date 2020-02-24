Driver hospitalized after truck hits pole near I-95 in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after, officials said, they slammed into a light pole near Interstate 95 in Oakland Park.

Florida Highway Patrol units have responded to the scene of the crash along West Oakland Park Boulevard near the exit ramp to I-95, just before 6 p.m., Monday.

According to investigators, the driver of a white pickup truck was traveling northbound when the vehicle veered to the left and took out the pole.

Paramedics have taken the victim to Broward Health Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

It remains unclear whether the truck was on the highway or on the exit ramp when it struck the pole and rolled down toward Oakland Park Boulevard.

No other vehicles were involved, and no one else was injured.

Officials have shut down one eastbound lane of Oakland Park Boulevard as they continue to investigate.

Power does not seem to be affected in the area, but officials said a Florida Power and Light crew has been called to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

