MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a truck driver to the hospital following a crash in a Miramar neighborhood that left the vehicle on its side outside of a home.

Miramar Police units responded to a call of a truck flipping onto a homeowner’s yard in the area of Island Drive and Plantation Boulevard, at around 7:20 p.m., Saturday.

Cameras captured the overturned truck at the scene. The vehicle appeared to have knocked down some trees and part of a fence before it came to the rest in the yard.

Police said only the driver was injured in the crash. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert but is listed in stable condition.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox