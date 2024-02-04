MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a truck driver to the hospital following a crash in a Miramar neighborhood that left the vehicle on its side outside of a home.

Miramar Police units responded to a call of a truck flipping onto a homeowner’s yard in the area of Island Drive and Plantation Boulevard, at around 7:20 p.m., Saturday.

Cameras captured the overturned truck at the scene. The vehicle appeared to have knocked down some trees and part of a fence before it came to the rest in the yard.

Police said only the driver was injured in the crash. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert but is listed in stable condition.

An investigation is underway.

