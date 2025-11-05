PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck fire causing major trouble on the Turnpike, shutting down multiple lanes for hours.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where Florida Highway Patrol says a tractor trailer crashed heading northbound on the exit toward Sunrise Boulevard, Wednesday morning.

The exit ramp and right lane of the expressway were shut down after the 18-wheeler burst into flames. As of Wednesday afternoon, the lanes remain closed.

Authorities say the truck’s driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

