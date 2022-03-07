OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after, authorities said, their car and a train collided in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Park Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash near Northeast 34th Court and North Dixie Highway, at around 5:25 p.m., Sunday.

Paramedics transported the driver to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening,

Deputies have shut down North Dixie Highway in both directions between Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast 35th Street until further notice. They urge drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

