HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a driver to the hospital after an SUV and a Walmart tractor-trailer collided in Hollywood, officials said.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 2600 block of Sheridan Street, at around 5:35 p.m. on Saturday.

First responders had to extricate the driver of the black Honda C-RV involved in the wreck.

Paramedics transported the injured driver to Memorial Rehional Hospital as a trauma alert. Their condition is unknown.

Back at the scene of the crash, 7News cameras captured the mangled CR-V with its windshield shattered and its front completely destroyed, as well as the Walmart 18-wheeler off to the side of the roadway and two Hollywood Fire Rescue trucks next to it.

Police have not provided further information about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

