HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire erupted along the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood, sending a man to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to a call about a shooting on the highway, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the victim, a 26-year-old man, was driving a white Nissan Altima when he came under fire along the southbound lanes at Mile Marker 53, near Griffin Road, at 1:30 p.m.

Authorities said the driver came through the back window of the car and struck him in the lower back.

Detectives said the man continued to drive south until he arrived at Mile Marker 49 and exited the Turnpike. He came to a stop near Pines Boulevard and Southwest 63rd Terrace, west of the Turnpike, and dialed 911.

7SkyForce HD captured the Hollywood Fire Rescue crews arrived at Memorial Regional Hospital, where the patient is listed in stable condition.

Troopers have not released further details about a subject or their vehicle, as they continue to investigate.

“We do not have any other calls. We do not have any other information,” said FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes. “If anybody has any information on this incident, please call *347, make contact with FHP.”

Investigators said the victim underwent surgery, and they plan to speak with him again. As of 5 p.m., they have not received any calls from the public about the shooting.

