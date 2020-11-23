Driver hospitalized after shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after, police said, she was shot while driving in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, shots were fired Monday evening, striking the victim, who was behind the wheel of a car.

Officials said she was found near the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 20th Street.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center conscious and alert.

Investigators believe she was a bystander and not the intended target.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation. As of late Monday night, no one has been captured.

If you have any information that could help police, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

