MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Miramar, leaving one person injured.

On Friday, around noon, a tractor trailer that was travelling northbound on Interstate 75, collided with a guard rail and landed on its side on the express lanes of the highway.

Live video footage showed the aftermath as loads of gravel and sand was scattered accross the road.

Florida Highway Patrol officers and a few good Samaritans were able to block off the road, forcing drivers to pass through on the left shoulder of the express lanes.

Miramar Fire Rescue units had to extricate the driver of the dump truck from the windshield of the cab. The driver was trauma alerted to a local hospital.

The incident has caused some delays on I-75 just south of Miramar Parkway as drivers slow down to get past the scene.

