HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire erupted along the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood in what authorities described as a road rage shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to a call about a shooting on the highway, at around 1:30 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the victim, a 26-year-old man, was driving a white Nissan Altima along the southbound lanes while being tailgated by a white Mercedes-Benz GLA in the left lane.

At Mile Marker 53, near Griffin Road, the driver of the Mercedes moved from behind the Nissan to the center lane and fired one shot toward the passenger side, striking the victim in the lower back.

Troopers said the driver of the Mercedes, described as a man possibly in his 40s, continued southbound without stopping.

Detectives said the driver of the Nissan continued to drive south until he arrived at Mile Marker 49 and exited the Turnpike. He came to a stop near Pines Boulevard and Southwest 63rd Terrace, west of the Turnpike, and dialed 911.

7SkyForce HD captured Hollywood Fire Rescue crews as they arrived at Memorial Regional Hospital, where the patient underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition.

FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes urged anyone with information to come forward.

“If anybody has any information on this incident, please call *347, make contact with FHP,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.