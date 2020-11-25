Driver hospitalized after hitting light pole in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is recovering in the hospital after a dangerous drive in Margate.

A grey SUV smashed into a light pole in the area of Rock Island Road and Atlantic Boulevard early Wednesday.

The impact trapped the driver inside, forcing crews to cut him out of the vehicle.

The crash also sent that pole crashing down. Some electrical lines fell as well.

The driver was taken to Broward Health North.

