HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a driver to the hospital after, police said, she slammed into a concrete police in Hallandale Beach, a crash that claimed the life of a passenger.

Hallandale Beach Police and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run, early Saturday morning.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact near West Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest Eighth Avenue.

The male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the female driver to Aventura Hospital where, officials said, she is listed in stable condition.

Hours later, cameras captured the mangled vehicle, left nearly unrecognizable.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

