Driver hospitalized after flipping off I-595 overpass in Davie

A vehicle took a tumble after flipping off an Interstate 595 overpass in Davie, sending the driver to the hospital.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorist was heading westbound on I-595 and got on the ramp that leads to to the Florida Turnpike, at around 6:30 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the driver flipped the vehicle off the ramp down to the eastbound lanes on I-595.

Davie Fire Rescue crews transported the man to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.