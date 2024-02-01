WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Sheriff’s Rescue responded to an incident where a dump truck lost control and veered into a canal along US-27 near Griffin Road in West Broward.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene just before 1 p.m., Thursday, where the dump truck was seen partially submerged.

Emergency responders successfully removed the adult male driver from the vehicle, and he has been transported to Cleveland Clinic in Weston.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

