HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a driver to the hospital after, police said, he slammed into a home in Hollywood.

The motorist crashed into a palm tree before striking the house on Rodman Street and South 20th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Cameras captured the silver sedan involved with significant front-end damage.

The crash also caused some damage to a portion of the home.

Area resident Ray Peguero neighbor said the car burst into flames, but a Hollywood Police officer acted fast.

“A cop came through with the patrol car and just ended up having a fire extinguisher and just blew it out, and he kinda just saved the day for everybody,” said Peguero. “After using the fire extinguisher, reducing all, whatever, possibility of an explosion, he basically saved that man’s life after that.”

The driver was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

Police continue to investigate what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.