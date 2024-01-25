FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was hospitalized after they crashed their vehicle into a canal in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and fire rescue arrived at the scene of the crash at 5100 NW 33rd Ave., Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the car was seen submerged in the water.

The driver was transported to the hospital after being rescued. An officer was also transported to the hospital as a precaution after jumping into the water to assist the driver.

The condition of the driver is not known.

