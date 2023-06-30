DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a driver to the hospital after the motorist crashed into a canal in Davie.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Orange Drive and Davie Road, Thursday night.

Witnesses said the car careened off the road and right into the murky water.

“My sister said, ‘Look, Judy,’ and then, as soon as I look over, I see a body, like, floating in the ditch from a car that had just gone in,” said witness Judith Osorio.

That driver was rescued and transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

