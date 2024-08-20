FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was hospitalized after they slammed into a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy’s cruiser in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened along South Andrews Avenue and Sixth Street, Tuesday.

Cameras captured the driver being taken to the hospital.

His condition not yet known.

According to officials, the deputy was not hurt.

What caused the crash is also still unknown.

