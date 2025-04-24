NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in North Lauderdale ended with a car going into a canal.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crashat the intersection of Southwest 81st Avenue and West McNab Road, at around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene. A black sedan was seen with its driver’s side doors and trunk open in the middle of the intersection. Another vehicle was seen fully submerged in the drainage canal located next to the intersection.

7News has learned that the driver of the black sedan was taken to an area hospital for treatment. It’s unclear whether or not the driver of the car that went into the canal was able to exit the vehicle.

Deputies have shut down the intersection while they investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.