TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was involved in crash in Tamarac, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a hit-and-run near West Commercial Boulevard and Banyan Lane, at around 6:55 a.m., Friday.

Deputies found a man with injuries consistent with a crash. However, officials have not confirmed whether or not this was a hit-and-run.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

BSO detectives continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.