LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospitalized after she slammed into a house in Lauderhill, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the fiery crash in the area of Northwest 16th Street and 46th Avenue, just after 6 p.m., Sunday.

Firefighters doused the car to keep the flames from spreading to the home.

Paramedics transported the woman who was behind the wheel to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. Her condition is unknown.

The houses sustained significant damage, but no one inside was hurt.

