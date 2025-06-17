POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has been taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Brightline train and a car in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the collision near the intersection of West Atlantic Boulevard and North Dixie Highway just after 4 p.m., Tuesday.

When crews arrived, they found the car overturned on the tracks with the driver trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to extricate the driver, who was conscious and alert at the scene, and transported him to Broward Health North for treatment.

He suffered serious injuries, according to BSO.

Officials said the impact of the crash was so forceful that parts of the vehicle, including the engine block and a tire, were ejected and struck the nearby City Commission Chambers building, which was over 100 feet away, shattering a window.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

The Brightline train did not suffer any damage from the crash.

Traffic in the area is being affected by the crash. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are blocking the east and west roadway of Atlantic Boulevard and Dixie Highway in the area. Drivers are urged to take an alternative route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.