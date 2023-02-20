HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after coming under fire and pulling into a mechanic’s shop for help.

Hollywood Police responded to reports of shots fired near Washington Street and South Dixie, Monday morning.

Once police responded to the scene, a victim was not found.

7News camera’s captured blood stains in the threshold of Triple B Bar and Grill, located at 830 S. Dixie Highway.

A short time afterwards, police received a call from Kosher Motors regarding a man who was shot at 2400 Pembroke Road.

A man driving a Honda Accord went into the car dealers’ garage, honking sporadically for help.

“We think it’s a customer, you know, just joking around,” said Alex, the shops’s foreman. “He came through, he’s wounded, laying down on the car all bloodied. I mean, I was thinking he’s dead. I called police, police came and he’s still alive. I cannot think it’s a lucky Monday, Presidents’ Day.”

The victim was found conscious with a gunshot wound, and he was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

His condition is unknown.

The vehicle was bloodied and had a damaged bumper. It was eventually towed away.

Investigators revisited Triple B Bar and Grill to work out what led to the shooting.

7News asked staff at the bar what happened, but they had no comment.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.