PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Pembroke Pines responded to a canal crash on Sunday when an elderly driver went into the water.

The incident happened at C-B Smith Park.

Witnesses said they saw the moment the driver lost control.

One good Samaritan jumped into action to pull him out of the water.

No one else was inside the vehicle.

The driver was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

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