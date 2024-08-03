DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fiery wreck involving two tractor-trailers along Interstate 595 in Davie sent one of the drivers to the hospital and caused hours-long lane closures.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the eastbound lanes near Davie Road, west of 27th Avenue, just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials said the tractor-trailers collided, igniting a fire in one of the trucks. Incredibly, the flames did not reach the gas tank.

Paramedics transported the injured driver to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries. The other driver involved was not hurt.

All eastbound lanes were temporarily shut down east of Pine Island Road. They have since reopened to traffic.

