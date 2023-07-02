LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill Police officer was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a driver during a traffic stop that led to a rollover crash.

According to investigators, the officer pulled over a driver along the 5500 block of Northwest 44th Street in Lauderhill, at around 8 p.m., Saturday.

The motorist, identified as 26-year-old Crystalee Tennant-Parnther, opened the driver’s side door and refused to provide any information to the officer.

While the officer was standing in the doorframe, detectives said, the suspect accelerated forward, striking a fence, then reversed while the officer was still next to the vehicle, striking him with the open door.

Police said Tennant-Parnther fled at a high rate of school a;long Northwest 44th Street, but her drive came to a violent end when she struck a tree, causing her vehicle to overturn.

She was taken to an area hospital for medical clearance and booked into the Broward County Main Jail. She faces several charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

The officer was transported to Florida Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

