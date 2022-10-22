WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a driver careened into a home in West Park and took off running.

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about the crash along the 5300 block of Southwest 22nd Street, at around 3 a.m., Saturday.

Cameras captured considerable damage to the front door and wall of the house.

Responding deputies learned the driver of the vehicle involved fled on foot.

Residents at the home did not report any injuries.

Cameras also captured the dark colored sedan involved being placed on a flatbed tow truck.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

