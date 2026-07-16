POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is OK after he told deputies he accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake causing a crash with the front of the convenience store.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Super Stop Convenience Store located on 317 E. Copans Road in Pompano Beach.

Surveillance video shows the driver attempting to park his car when all of a sudden he accelerates, bumping into a water and ice machine before slamming into the front of the business.

Video shows a bystander jumping out of the car’s way just before it crashes into the storefront.

The store’s owner said the driver is a regular customer at the shop.

“I received call from my employee; they told me there is an accident happen. One of my customer he lost control of the car and he drove through the store. He damaged the whole front door and the shutters,” said the owner.

Deputies said the driver did not get transported to the hospital and that there was no structural damage to the building.

Hours after the crash, 7News cameras captured employees hard at work cleaning up the mess and rebuilding the door. The car which suffered front-end damage was towed away.

The owner said he’s glad nobody was hurt and that it will cost thousands to repair the damage.

“We still going to keep running the store. We try to fix it temporarily until we get it fixed the right way,” said the owner.

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