Driver flees scene of fatal hit and run, rollover crash in Lauderhill with 2 children

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run and rollover crash in Lauderhill with two children who were involved in the crash.

The collision occurred on State Road 7 near Northwest 16th Street, just before 11 a.m., Monday.

“It was a horrific crash, as you can see. The red SUV was actually rolled over on its side,” Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago said.

According to police, a red SUV rolled over after it collided with a green BMW, and the driver left the scene with two small children.

“At this point, we have no idea where those kids are,” Santiago said.

Police said the passenger of the red SUV was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where she later died of her injuries.

When police arrived on the scene of the crash, they couldn’t find the driver, and they learned from witnesses what happened.

“At some point, there was another vehicle that came, removed the kids from the green BMW along with the driver of that car, and drove away,” Santiago said.

Police say they need to find the driver and the children who may be injured.

“Our biggest concern is the safety of those kids,” Santiago said.

The hit and run is still under investigation, and the driver of the red SUV is still recovering at the hospital.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the driver and the children, call police immediately.

