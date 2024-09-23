MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - No one was injured after a vehicle rolled over and landed in the backyard of a home in Miramar.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 2400 SW 83rd Avenue just after 12 p.m., Monday.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a vehicle overturned in the backyard of a home, feet away from a swimming pool.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle on his own.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

