Driver dies after rollover crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has died after a rollover crash in Miramar.

Officers responded to the crash near County Line Road and South State Road 7 in the overnight hours of Sunday morning.

The car was found completely totaled.

Fire rescue crews were on scene clearing debris.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash.

