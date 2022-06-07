OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash after a car collided with a Brightline train.

The crash happened at Cypress Creek Road near Dixie Highway, Tuesday afternoon, in Oakland Park. The car came to a stop in Fort Lauderdale.

The female driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

It’s unclear what led the driver to impact the train.

