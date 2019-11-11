Driver dies after being shot at and crashing into tree in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was shot at and crashed his car into a tree in Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene along West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m., Sunday.

Detectives said the victim was driving his older model orange Oldsmobile when he was shot at. He continued to drive before losing control and colliding with a tree nearby.

7News cameras captured a wrecked car against a tree.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Other passengers inside of the vehicle did not sustain serious injuries, deputies said.

Several roads in the area were shut down while police investigated.

“I really would wish they would stop all this shooting and robbing and killing themselves, you know what I’m saying?” said a woman who lives in the area. “I want that to stop.”

The roads have since reopened.

Investigators have not released the victim’s identity and have also not clarified if he died from a gunshot wound or from the impact of the crash.

