LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic series of events led authorities to detain a man at a car dealership in Lighthouse Point.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and the SWAT team surrounded an SUV at the dealership located on North Federal Highway and 27th Court, late Sunday morning.

According to investigators, they responded to a disturbance call about a male possibly displaying a gun toward a female victim and young children near West Sample Road and North Powerline Road in Pompano Beach.

As deputies attempted to investigate, authorities said, the man hit two cruisers and fled the area.

Deputies said the subject led them on a pursuit through multiple jurisdictions while driving erratically.

Once he arrived at the dealership, detectives said, the driver refused to exit the vehicle, but after more than an hour, he was taken into custody.

Deputies temporarily shut down traffic near the dealership while they investigated.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.