COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A cross-county chase ended on the Florida Turnpike in Coconut Creek early Thursday morning, as law enforcement detained a woman driver after a pursuit.

The pursuit began around 2 a.m. on Thursday and originated several miles south in Miami-Dade County, escalating into a multi-hour chase across county lines.

Video footage captured the moments as multiple police vehicles strategically positioned themselves across the northbound lanes of the highway, attempting to stop the fleeing driver’s progress.

Authorities were alerted to the situation after receiving reports of a potentially stolen Chevy being pursued by law enforcement officers.

Additional video footage showed the female driver getting handcuffed by authorities and taken to the back of a police cruiser.

As of now, the specific charges against the driver remain unclear, and details regarding the unfolding of the incident have yet to be fully disclosed.

Miami-Dade Police Department has been contacted for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.