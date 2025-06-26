FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than a year after a fatal crash that left two cars engulfed in flames in Lauderhill, the driver appeared in court where the judge decided they would remain behind bars.

According to court records, 24-year-old Cristian Gonzalez is facing serious charges, accused in the killing of 50-year-old Darell Walker.

“The court does find probable cause for the charges,” said Broward Circuit Court Judge Corey Friedman.

Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store showed the Chevrolet traveling north on 31st Avenue as it attempted to turn. Suddenly, the blue Mercedes slammed into the sedan.

Upon impact, both cars erupted in flames and pushed down the block.

Walker was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where he would succumb to his injuries.

On Wednesday, Gonzalez appeared in court in Fort Lauderdale more than a year later, with the family of the victim, speaking over Zoom, asking the judge to deny bond.

“I wish this person could pay for what they’ve done,” Walker’s mother, Vickie, said. “I don’t care how long it takes for them to be in jail, but they need to be arrested and stay in jail forever and ever and ever.”

“This young man needs to be held accountable for his actions,” said Climmie Walker III, the victim’s brother.

According to prosecutors, Gonzalez was speeding at the time of the crash.

“The black box in the defendant’s vehicle showed that the defendant’s vehicle was traveling at 123 miles per hour three seconds before the crash,” the prosecution said.

A Lauderhill Police officer and the manager of a nearby convenience rushed to help the people inside the burning cars.

“And then he said, ‘There’s two more people in the car,’” the manager said last year. “So I run back into the store, go in the kitchen and grab a fire extinguisher. Run back out, and I tried to help the officer that was there.”

Back in court, Walker’s family said they are still grieving and heartbroken after losing him in the crash.

“Every day, I just cry, cry, cry,” Vickie said.

The judge shared his condolences with the family while expressing the process to them.

“We do hear, from time to time again, from family members that wish to speak on matters like this; they’re tough situations. Every defendant is presumed innocent until otherwise proven guilty,” said Friedman. :Most of the offenses on here are bondable offenses. This is the first part in a series of what will be a variety of steps throughout the legal process.”

While some of the charges Gonzalez faces allow bond, others do not, and for now, he will remain in jail.

“I am a Christian, but I still think this person should pay for what they have done,” said Vickie. “They took the life of my son.”

There were two other passengers inside Gonzalez’s vehicle at the time of the crash. They suffered leg fractures.

Gonzalez faces a slew of charges, including vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.