PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed after a construction truck landed in a Parkland canal, officials said.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue officials said the truck landed in the Hillsboro Canal along Loxahatchee Road and Solstice Circle, just after 10:30 a.m., Monday.

The vehicle was completely submerged in the canal that is reportedly 15-20 feet deep.

7SkyForce hovered over the canal where bubbles could be seen on the surface of the water.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Dive Team members and Coral Springs Fire Rescue were sent into the canal to get into the truck.

At around 11:30 a.m., rescue crews turned the operation from a rescue mission to a recovery mission.

The victim’s body was pulled from the canal just before 12:30 p.m.

Authorities have not released the identity of the male victim.

BSO traffic homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.