LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea that left one person dead, sent two others to the hospital and led to traffic closures.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the six-vehicle wreck in the area of North Ocean Drive and Commercial Boulevard, Saturday evening.

First responders pronounced one driver dead at the scene and transported two others to an area hospital in unknown conditions.

Deputies have shut down North Ocean Drive at Commercial Boulevard in both directions while they investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

BSO traffic homicide detectives are attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

