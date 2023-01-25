DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a dangerous drive when a car slammed into a Century Village Apartment, which made quite a mess.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene at 141 Grantham Circle, Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the crashed Toyota Camry Solara was embedded in the front portion of the corner apartment.

Luckily, it didn’t hit any columns, did not comprise the entire structure.

According to police, the driver hit the gas pedal instead of brake, plowing into the wall.

Cellphone video showed the mess that was left behind.

The car has since been towed, and there were no reported injuries.

