DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into an apartment building.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene at 141 Grantham Circle, Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the crashed Toyota camry solara.

The entire front of the apartment building was hit, but, according to BSO, the car did not hit any columns.

No injuries were reported, and the vehicle pulled out by a tow truck.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.