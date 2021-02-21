Driver crashes into police cruiser during traffic stop in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into a police cruiser in Pembroke Pines.

Officials said two officers were in the middle of a routine traffic stop near Pines Boulevard and Northwest 129th Avenue when a woman slammed into the squad car, Saturday.

The officers suffered minor injuries while the driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

