MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Fire Rescue Units were at the scene of a crash where a driver drove into a pizza restaurant, Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at a Papa John’s located at 4994 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Margate.

According to fire rescue, a woman drove into the pizzeria.

There were no reported injuries, but the building’s inspector will examine the structure.

