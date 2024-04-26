NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A who that crashed into a shopping plaza in North Lauderdale prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the Hope Women’s Center on Southwest 71st Ave. on Friday morning after a white Volkswagen plowed right through the front of the clinic and part of a next-door laundromat.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where police taped off the area.

A man next door who witnessed the crash told 7News this accident could have been worse.

“Thank God because, on the other side in the laundry mart you had people, and there was only one person, and she was over off on the distance,” said Simeon Daguilar. “She heard, and she was like, ‘What happened?’ And I told her, she was like — that’s when everybody comes out, looks in the corner — and it was like, ‘Oh, my.'”

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the driver told them that his gas pedal was stuck.

“Just minding my own business, all of a sudden, I see the car at a glance of my eyes, and I just see, ‘krrsh, krrsh,’ and the rest is just history, like, you can’t believe a car literally smashing glass behind the laundry,” said Daguilar.

The driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution, but no one was hurt in the crash.

