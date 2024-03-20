NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is OK after their car crashed into a bakery in North Lauderdale, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the Best in Broward Bakery on Southwest 81st Avenue, near Kimberly Boulevard, at around 1 p.m., Wednesday.

According to BSO, the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes.

The storefront was left badly damaged. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported,

The car was later towed away.

