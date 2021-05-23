Driver crashes into Miramar car dealership

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver slammed into a car dealership in Miramar, smashing several parked cars in the process.

It happened Sunday morning near State Road 7 and Southwest 35th Street.

Officials said the driver was going southbound on State Road 7 when he veered off and hit several parked cars.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.