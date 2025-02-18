PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver caused some damage at a Plantation shopping center.

Plantation Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the area along West Broward Boulevard and East Acre Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver crashed their car into a liquor store and then backed up and hit three parked cars.

The collision course occurred as stunned workers watched.

“I saw her, I guess she was trying to park. She slammed on the gas, she hit the glass over here and as I was walking outside, I saw her reverse and she crashed into those couple of cars over there,” said Luis Fernandez, a worker at Plantation Wine and Liquors.

No one was hurt.

Police are looking into what caused the driver to lose control.

