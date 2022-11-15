FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver crashed into a building after losing control of their vehicle.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene along State Road 84 and South Andrews Avenue just before 9 a.m. after the driver of a van crashed into the wall of an insurance building, Tuesday.

The driver was taken to the hospital, suffering from a medical condition that caused him to lose control.

The building sustained minor damage.

