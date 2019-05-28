Driver crashes into fire hydrant, causes flooding in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are working to secure a flooded area in Deerfield Beach after a car struck a fire hydrant.

Broward Sheriff’s Office units responded to the area of Southwest 10th Street and 11th Way, just before 7:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the driver crashed into a fire hydrant, causing water to spill onto the road.

BSO shared a photo on Twitter of a car submerged in water at the corner of the intersection.

Water will be shut down in the area for a while as repairs are made. pic.twitter.com/XvhDyp9vDM — DFB BSO Alerts (@DFB_BSOAlerts) May 28, 2019

Residents nearby should expect to have their water cut off as crews work make repairs.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as Southwest 10th Street remains shut down in both directions.

